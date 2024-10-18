Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 1682925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
