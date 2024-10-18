Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Up 31.8% – Here’s What Happened

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) shares were up 31.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50.50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48.10 ($0.63). Approximately 116,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the average daily volume of 16,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.63. The firm has a market cap of £6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -201.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

