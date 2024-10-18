F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,064 ($13.89) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.71), with a volume of 698058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,056 ($13.79).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.46.

F&C Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 781.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About F&C Investment Trust

In related news, insider Julie Tankard purchased 960 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,945.60 ($12,987.20). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 978 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,623. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

