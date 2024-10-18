Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 354,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 22,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $1,738,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,865,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 13,567 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $1,033,669.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,264.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 22,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $1,738,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,865,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,331 shares of company stock worth $11,705,854 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.