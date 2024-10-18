Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at $430,602.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $529,230. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 416,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

