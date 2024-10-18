Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

