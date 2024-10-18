Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.6 %

FICO stock traded down $12.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,026.78. 26,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,853.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,547.71. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.