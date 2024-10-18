Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 55,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 514,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.7% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 22,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

