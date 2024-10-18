Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $116.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.