ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Up 5.7% in September

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,875 shares of company stock worth $4,716,859. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.47. 767,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

