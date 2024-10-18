Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Strong Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

EXEL opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 33,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $906,865.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,351,647.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 129,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

