Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.