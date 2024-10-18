Evercore ISI Raises Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $37.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of TDC opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teradata by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 88.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

