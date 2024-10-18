Evercore ISI Cuts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $50.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

NYSE:ST opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 903.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

