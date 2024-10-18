Euronav (CMBT) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Euronav to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Euronav and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav Competitors 257 1492 1773 82 2.47

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 29.61%. Given Euronav’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

47.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Euronav pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.9% and pay out 36.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.84% 16.33% 8.42%

Volatility and Risk

Euronav has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euronav and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.04 billion $858.03 million 2.69 Euronav Competitors $800.31 million $125.08 million 11.51

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

