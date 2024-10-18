Escalade (ESCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.53 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, analysts expect Escalade to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Trading Up 0.5 %

ESCA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 2,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.22. Escalade has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on ESCA

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.