ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,516,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVE traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.02. 42,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,060. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $201.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.