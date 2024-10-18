ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.48.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.52. The stock had a trading volume of 344,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,845. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

