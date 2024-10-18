ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 4.1% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.32. 17,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.