ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,596,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,955,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $22,611,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $140.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

