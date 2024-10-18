Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.96.

TSE ERO opened at C$26.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.35, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.31. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

