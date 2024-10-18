Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Update

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ELS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.14. 1,220,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

Insider Transactions at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.