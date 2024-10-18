Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Raised by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Creative Planning grew its stake in Equitable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 212,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Equitable by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,870 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Equitable Stock Up 2.2 %

EQH opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.