Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.96.

Entergy stock opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. Entergy has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $135.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

