Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Enova International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Enova International stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,106. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49. Enova International has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enova International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ENVA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,938.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Enova International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth $76,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

