Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Short Interest Update

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.2 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,063,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,043. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $140,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $299,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,063,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,043. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,526. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 115,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

