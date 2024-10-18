Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading 7.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.54 and last traded at C$8.48. 187,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 393,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 28.28.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.28 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

