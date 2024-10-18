Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP) Insider Donald Grant Acquires 20,876 Shares

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) insider Donald Grant purchased 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £19,832.20 ($25,897.36).

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Empiric Student Property stock traded up GBX 0.69 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 95.09 ($1.24). 2,222,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,011. The stock has a market capitalization of £573.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,062.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Empiric Student Property Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.53.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Further Reading

