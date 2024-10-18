Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 61,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

