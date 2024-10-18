Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 228,434 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $16,603,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 90.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $171.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.