Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $4.41 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,511 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.9% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Adobe by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $496.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $536.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.72. The company has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

