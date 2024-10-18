Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $102,604,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 191.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $69.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,968,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

