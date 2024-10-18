Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $241.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.