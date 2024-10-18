Ellenbecker Investment Group Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $3,292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $195.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $198.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.