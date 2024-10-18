Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 77 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the period. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,674 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,035,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $268.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.12 and its 200-day moving average is $248.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $268.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.