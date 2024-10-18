Ellenbecker Investment Group Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,753,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,232,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $227.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.61 and its 200 day moving average is $220.63.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

