Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 2.1% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,003.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 38,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.