Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $347.20 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $349.74. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

