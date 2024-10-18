Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.