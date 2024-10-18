Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $917.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $920.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $856.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $871.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

