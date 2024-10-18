Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE:ESI opened at $25.51 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 39.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

