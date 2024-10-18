Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elastic

Insider Activity at Elastic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 700.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. The trade was a 700.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $248,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $102,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after purchasing an additional 364,418 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.28 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. Elastic’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.