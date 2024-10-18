Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.71.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $248,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $102,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after purchasing an additional 364,418 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ESTC opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.28 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. Elastic’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
