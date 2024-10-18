EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and EKF Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -10.42% -7.51% -5.25% EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of EKF Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $547.47 million 4.70 -$1.64 million ($0.41) -107.88 EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Inari Medical and EKF Diagnostics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EKF Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inari Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and EKF Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 6 5 0 2.45 EKF Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $57.44, suggesting a potential upside of 29.88%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than EKF Diagnostics.

Summary

Inari Medical beats EKF Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About EKF Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples. The company also provides glucose and lactate analyzers, such as Biosen C-Line GP+ and C-Line Clinic; Quo-Lab A1c, a desktop point-of-care analyzer for measuring glycated hemoglobin; Quo-Test A1c for the monitoring and management of diabetes; and STAT-Site M Beta-hydroxybutyrate analyzer. In addition, it offers Creamatocrit Plus, an analyzer for detecting the lipid concentration and calorific density in mothers' milk; QuPID and True20 pregnancy tests; and Lactate Scout 4, a lactate analyzer. Further, the company provides clinical chemical analyzers, such as Beta-hydroxybutyrate for monitoring ketosis; Glycated Albumin; Glycated Serum Protein; Nitro-tab Ketone tablets; and Procalcitonin marker for bacterial infection and sepsis, as well as reagents, calibrators, standards, and controls. Additionally, it offers RaPET Serology immunoassay kits; QuStick Strep A for Strep A infection treatment; Altair 240, a chemistry analyzer; Excel, a semi-automated chemistry analyzer; Micro 12, a micro centrifuge for clinical, molecular, and bacteriological applications; Hema-Screen Serology, an analyzer dependent for early detection of colorectal cancer; Uri-Trak 120 urine analyzer; and kits and other services related to COVID-19, as well as contract manufacturing solutions to third-party businesses and laboratory services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.