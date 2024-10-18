eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 520,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get eHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on eHealth

eHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 122,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,829. eHealth has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $143.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.38). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at eHealth

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,051.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,051.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $42,703.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 185,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,394.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,365 shares of company stock worth $329,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 307.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 132,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 131,772 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.