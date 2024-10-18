Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EIX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. Edison International has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.30%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

