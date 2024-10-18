Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Edap Tms Stock Down 2.9 %

Edap Tms stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edap Tms

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.