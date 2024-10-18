Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.26 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.26 ($0.28), with a volume of 35000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Ebiquity Stock Performance
Ebiquity Company Profile
Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.
