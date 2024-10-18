Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.26 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.26 ($0.28), with a volume of 35000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Ebiquity Stock Performance

Ebiquity Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £30.00 million, a P/E ratio of -430.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

