Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

