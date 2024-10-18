Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 919,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,932,000 after buying an additional 47,744 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,111,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 595,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,449,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,189,000 after purchasing an additional 132,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 194,342 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

EXP stock opened at $304.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $304.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

