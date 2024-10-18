E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and traded as low as $14.11. E.On shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 44,798 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

E.On Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.78.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.17 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Analysts forecast that E.On Se will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

