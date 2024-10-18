E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and traded as low as $14.11. E.On shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 44,798 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays upgraded E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Get Our Latest Report on EONGY
E.On Price Performance
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.17 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Analysts forecast that E.On Se will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.